Cohen will serve as producer on the first international franchise of the hit reality show

Screengrab from The Real Housewives of Dubai promo Image Credit: Twitter.com/BravoTV

Step aside Beverly Hills. Dubai is where the real action’s at, or so says celebrity host and show producer Andy Cohen who just announced that ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is actually happening.

Andy Cohen Image Credit: Reuters

The popular reality show that delves into the lives of a group of affluent housewives residing in a certain city has found its home for the next franchise and Dubai is where the buck stops.

“We’re going to the billionaire’s playground. The city of gold. The desert oasis. ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is happening,” revealed an animated Cohen to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the ‘Today Show’ on November 1.

In a press announcement, Cohen spoke at length about picking Dubai as the next stop for the popular TV franchise. “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” he said.

According to Cohen, this will be Bravo’s first original international iteration of ‘The Real Housewives’, which is set to premiere in 2022 despite there being 15 international versions of the show, set in places such as Australia, Brazil and Hungary.

Bravo, which airs the show in the US, also put out a tweet to alert fans and rope them in to determine the show’s official hashtag. “Pack your bags for Bravo’s first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! Bravoholics, we’re leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we’ll be announcing the winner on Friday!”

A picture from season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County Image Credit: Bravo TV

And, in case you’re wondering what else you can expect from ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’, Bravo had this to say: “Premiering next year as the 11th city in the franchise, the series highlights a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

“With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.”