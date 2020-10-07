The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel has found its King Viserys Targaryen, casting its first lead character. Paddy Considine will step into the role for ‘House of the Dragon’, Entertainment Weekly reported.
The British actor was most recently seen in his role as Claude Bolton in the HBO show ‘The Outsider’, and Netflix’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ as Father John Hughes. He’s also appeared in the films ‘The World’s End’ and ‘Hot Fuzz’, and was nominated for a Tony last year for his work in the Broadway play ‘The Ferryman’.
HBO has also released a new character description for Viserys I: “King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”
‘House of the Dragon’ is based on George RR Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and is set 300 years before the events of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ series. The show is set to land on HBO in 2022.