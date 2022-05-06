Mike Hagerty, a popular character actor — who appeared on shows including 'Friends', 'Cheers', 'The George Carlin Show', and' Curb Your Enthusiasm' — has died at the age of 67.
Bridget Everett, his co-star on HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, shared the news on Instagram. “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett posted on Instagram.
“A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”
Hagerty played Everett’s character Sam’s father in the HBO show, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year.
The cause of his passing has not been revealed. Hagerty was best known for playing building superintendent Mr. Treeger on ’90s NBC sitcom, 'Friends.
In the HBO comedy 'Somebody, Somewhere,' Hagerty portrayed farmer Ed Miller, the father of Everett’s character.