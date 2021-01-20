Netflix viewers are loving new French series ‘Lupin’, with viewership projected to hit 70 million households in the first 28 days of its release, according to reports.
The thriller is now the most viewed French show on the streaming platform, and surpasses two of Netflix’s most popular recent English shows — namely ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. The Netflix original with the most views remains ‘The Witcher’.
The Omar Sy-led series debuted on January 8 and has topped Netflix’s Top 10 list in France, the US, Brazil, the Philippines and numerous other countries.
‘Lupin’ sees professional thief Assane Diop seek revenge for his father after an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family. The five-episode show has won critical acclaim and has a 93 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Lead star Sy, known for his role in ‘The Intouchables’, tweeted about his awe at the show’s success.
“70 millions, that’s insane!! ߎ?So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally ! That wouldn’t have been possible without you,” he wrote.