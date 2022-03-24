The first photos from the upcoming fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ were unveiled by Netflix on Wednesday and will surely give fans creepy vibes.

According to Deadline, in an interview on the podcast ‘Present Company With Krista Smith’, the Duffer brothers said that season four will have a much darker, “horror movie” feel.

The selection of photos from the next instalment of the hit show featured some familiar faces as well as a few newcomers. The new season will find these characters scattered across the globe, from snowy Russia to sunny California and also the creepy Creel House, which serves as a backdrop for several snaps.

Image Credit: Netflix

As already reported, the new season of the show will premiere in two “volumes,” with the first one coming out on May 27 and the second on July 1.

Volume one will pick up six months following the conclusion of season three, which had our heroes battling the Mind Flayer in the middle of the Starcourt Mall.

The official logline reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

During the interview, Ross Duffer explained: “When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are...The Goonies in ‘E.T.’”

Image Credit: Netflix

“That’s their storyline. And the adults are in ‘Jaws’ and ‘Close Encounters’ and then the teens are in ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ or ‘Halloween’. But, this year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do ‘The Goonies’ anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change,” he added.

‘Stranger Things’ was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment.