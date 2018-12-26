A: The news changes so much that trying to do jokes about that seems almost futile now. However, we just did a #MeToo episode for Grace, which turned out to be an incredibly moving thing, and I’m doing one in which I’m trying to give my blood to someone that needs my type, and when he hears I’m gay he doesn’t want it. So it’s looking at the fact that for all the changes in the world and all the Will and Graces, it doesn’t matter. The stigma still exists. And Will has a couple of great scenes about how this fight is tiring. How long do we have to educate people? How long do we have to stand up for ourselves before we don’t have to convince somebody to bake our freakin’ cake?