Disney Plus, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed that it’s finally coming to the Middle East this summer — including the UAE.

It will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, read a statement released on January 26, and that includes 16 markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Apart from the UAE, other MENA countries that will be getting Disney Plus (officially known as Disney+) include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Yemen.

The streaming site will be the go-to place for fans to access “exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star,” Disney said in a statement.

A still from 'WandaVision' Image Credit: Disney Plus

Until now, the OSN platform has been the go-to source for Disney Plus shows, including ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. However, prior to the announcement, the shows had been removed from the streaming service.

However, the first inclination that Disney Plus was coming to this region emerged last year, when many frustrated fans took to social media to complain that Marvel’s aternate reality animated series ‘What If...?’, which dropped in August, didn’t release in the UAE.

Hawkeye Image Credit: Disney plus

This was followed by the Jeremy Renner-led ‘Hawkeye’ which also didn’t show here.

In an earnings call last year, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek said that Disney Plus’ did confirm that this region was on their horizon, saying that rollouts in certain markets such as Eastern Europe was being pushed from late 2021 to summer 2022. The reasoning for this, he said, is to coincide with the market roll out in “parts of the Middle East and Africa,” Variety reported.

Oscar Issac in 'Moon Knight' Image Credit: Disney Plus