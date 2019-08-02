Star Michael Weatherly is getting leadership coaching in the wake of the harassment claim

Michael Weatherly, star of 'Bull' Image Credit: AP

‘Bull’ star Michael Weatherly remains loved by viewers despite Eliza Dushku’s claim of on-set sexual harassment against him, CBS said in defending its decision to keep the show and the actor on the air.

Weatherly and the drama’s executive producer, Glenn Gordon Caron, are receiving “leadership coaching,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said.

The actor is taking responsibility “as the head of a show to make the set a positive place to work,” Kahl said.

Dushku has said she was written off ‘Bull’ after complaining that Weatherly remarked on her appearance and made jokes involving sex and rape in front of cast and crew in early 2017. Last year, the allegation and a $9.5 million confidential settlement reached with Dushku were made public in a report by The New York Times.

In a Q&A session with TV critics, Kahl was peppered with questions about Dushku’s allegations, including that Caron abruptly fired her after she complained about Weatherly and dismissed the actor’s actions as “frat behaviour.”

Kahl was asked what signal other producers are getting if the network’s response to Caron was limited to training, which the executive said was intended to make them the “strong and good and fair leaders” they want to be.

“I think that we’ve had some other situations with bad behaviour from showrunners,” said Kahl, referring to the producers in charge of a series. “In any situation where we receive information or hear something is askew on a show, we investigate.”

Kahl said: “That’s what happened on ‘Bull’. And there was a settlement that was reached.”

The executive said that it’s been made clear to producers that they must run “a welcoming set for everyone from top to bottom.”

Kahl was reminded that production company Amblin Entertainment ended its work on ‘Bull’ after CBS renewed the series despite Dushku’s claims. The show returns for its fourth season in September.