This image released by CBS shows Mayim Bialik, left, portrays Amy, and Jim Parsons portrays Sheldon in a scene from "The Big Bang Theory." On Thursday’s episode (8 p.m. EDT, CBS), Sheldon and Amy have sex for the first time, more than six TV seasons after meeting through an online dating site. (Michael Yarish/CBS via AP) Image Credit: AP

In the ratings battle between titans ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, laughs won out.

CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was last week’s top-rated program, with 12.5 million viewers tuning in to the sitcom in its home stretch. The final episode of its 12-season run will air Thursday, May 16.

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, also nearing the end after eight seasons, placed second, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday.

The fantasy drama drew 11.8 million viewers to the episode that debuted last Sunday, edged out by the sitcom it had bested the week before.