TV star is seen in an Indian lehenga in a Diwali episode of the HBO Max show

Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That...' Image Credit: HBO Max

What’s in a name, you ask? A lot apparently for Asian fans of the new HBO Max show ‘And Just Like That...’, with its latest Diwali-themed episode featuring lead star Sarah Jessica Parker strutting around in a traditional Indian outfit.

While the dress itself, designed by famed Indian couture pair Falguni and Shane Peacock, is a sight to behold, the episode did fumble when it had Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw Preston mistakenly refer to the traditional lehenga as a sari.

In the episode, Carrie joins her realtor-turned-friend Seema (Sarita Choudhury) at a designer boutique in New York where the duo are sifting through lehengas to wear at a Diwali party thrown by the latter’s family. Carrie ends up picking out a blue and red Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga and refers to it as a sari later on in the show.

She completes her look with a floral Mohawk, which has also drawn the wrath of several viewers.

“On a separate note Carrie looked great in this lengha! Lengha, NOT a sari, #SATC #AndJustLikeThat writers,” posted Twitter user Dilani Rabindran.

User Christabel posted: “Also absolutely LOLing at Carrie saying she found a beautiful sari in the store and comes dressed in a lehenga.”

User Zara Rahim wrote: “Someone was like “LEHENGA (which is what was in the shop/what Carrie wore) is too hard to say!!!” and bc it’s less familiar to non-desi people they just had her call everything a sari ALL while Italian X queen Carrie walks around saying Manolo Blahnik like it’s NOTHING!!!”

Meanwhile, user Sanoober Patel also weighed in to say: “Ok Carrie is apparently wearing a sari (it’s a lengha!!) And what is that in her hair!”