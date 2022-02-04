Intriguing new character posters have been revealed for the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.
More than 20 images were shared on February 3 on the official Instagram account for the show, based on author JRR Tolkien’s work. The photos don’t reveal any faces, just hands and objects.
According to earlier statements about the show, ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’.
The series will follow the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history and “will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”
In January, the streamer officially revealed the show’s title and hinted at what’s to come. The multi-season drama will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.
The show is estimated to have cost Amazon $465 million (Dh1.7 billion) for one season, making it the most expensive television series ever made.