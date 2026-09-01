Tupac Shakur 1996 murder: Who is Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, the man convicted of orchestrating the killing?

How a memoir and new evidence brought Tupac’s alleged killer to court
A Las Vegas jury has convicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis of murder in the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, closing out a case that had haunted hip-hop fans for nearly three decades.
Davis, 63, was found guilty Monday of a single count of murder with a deadly weapon and faces a possible life sentence. According to the Associated Press, the jury reached its verdict in under three hours following a trial that spanned several weeks in Las Vegas.
Reportedly, it was an emotional scene in the courtroom as the verdict was read: Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, broke down in tears and embraced prosecutors, while Davis's son sat with his face covered.
Prosecution's case
According to the AP, Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal argued in closing statements that Davis obtained a firearm and actively pursued Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight after the two men assaulted Davis's nephew earlier that same night. Palal told jurors Davis bears responsibility for the killing and urged them to convict.
Prosecutors emphasised that although Davis's account of events shifted over the years, he consistently placed himself inside the white Cadillac from which the fatal shots were fired. Prosecutors argued that even though Davis didn't fire the weapon himself, evidence showed he directed the shooting, leveraging his standing as a gang leader whom the younger men in the car, including his own nephew, were inclined to obey.
The defense
Defense attorney Michael Sanft countered by challenging jurors to identify any evidence that Davis had ever given orders in a similar fashion, either before or after the shooting, the AP reported.
The trial finally delivered closure on a case that had lingered for decades, long fascinating both hip-hop fans and true-crime followers. Shakur, widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers ever, was stopped at a red light in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, when a white Cadillac pulled alongside his vehicle and gunfire erupted.
So, as the case comes to a close, who exactly is Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis?
Los Angeles in the 1990s was carved up by gang warfare between the Bloods and the Crips, a street-level conflict that bled directly into the music industry through the East Coast–West Coast rap feud, embodied by Suge Knight's Death Row Records on one side and Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy Records on the other.
Ironically, as the BBC notes, Tupac himself started out as an East Coast artist. Born in New York, he relocated to northern California as a teen and only became associated with the West Coast after signing to Death Row alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Author Jeff Pearlman, who wrote a biography on Shakur, pointed out that despite his gangsta rap image, Tupac's roots ran deeper, his mother Afeni was a Black Panther, and his music doubled as political expression, according to biographer Santi Elijah Holley, quoted by the BBC.
By the time of his death, Tupac had already broken records with All Eyez on Me, hip-hop's first-ever double album, moving more than five million copies.
It was against this backdrop of gang rivalry that Duane "Keffe D" Davis entered the picture. Davis, now 63, was a leader of the South Side Compton Crips, whose long-simmering feud with Shakur's circle had escalated from lyrical shots into real-world violence.
He had been a prime suspect since the earliest days of the investigation and is the only person alive who was allegedly inside the white Cadillac the night Shakur was killed.
The chain of events that led to Tupac's death began at a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand. Afterward, surveillance cameras caught Tupac and his entourage, reportedly linked to the Mob Piru Bloods, assaulting Orlando Anderson, an alleged Crips member, in the hotel lobby.
Hours later, as Tupac rode in the passenger seat of Suge Knight's BMW, a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and opened fire. Shakur was hit multiple times and died six days later. Anderson was questioned but never charged, and was killed in a separate shooting in 1998, leaving investigators with a case that seemed destined to go cold forever.
The break came, strangely enough, through Davis's own words. He gave police information about Tupac's killing back in the 2000s in exchange for immunity, but years later, he started talking publicly anyway. In a 2019 memoir called Compton Street Legend, as quoted by Variety, Davis claimed he was in the Cadillac that night and admitted to passing the gun into the backseat, though he never claimed to have fired it himself.
That book, along with a series of media interviews and a BET docuseries appearance, became the foundation prosecutors used to finally bring charges. Police say Davis's own public statements reignited the long-dormant investigation, prompting a 2023 search of his home that turned up computers, boxes of photographs, and Tupac-related memorabilia.
Prosecutors allege the shooting was retaliation for the MGM Grand beating of Davis's nephew, Anderson, and that Davis orchestrated the killing to benefit his gang. With jury selection now underway, the trial is expected to drag the East Coast–West Coast wars, gang rivalries, and decades of hip-hop lore back into the spotlight, possibly with testimony from figures like Suge Knight himself, long considered the last living witness to Tupac's final moments.
With inputs from The Associated Press