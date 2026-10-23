Tom Skerritt, Top Gun and Alien star, dies at 93: 'He was our leader'

Hollywood co-stars pay emotional tributes to the actor
Tom Skerritt, the Emmy-winning actor whose quiet command made him one of the screen’s most trusted authority figures, died Wednesday, October 21, of natural causes. He was 93.
For more than five decades, Skerritt was the man audiences instinctively believed. He was the seasoned flight instructor keeping hotshot pilots in line in Top Gun. He was the doomed captain of the Nostromo in “Alien. On television, as Sheriff Jimmy Brock on Picket Fences, he made small-town justice feel both tough and humane. That role brought him two Emmy nominations and a win for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 1993.
His range went well beyond badges and uniforms. In The Turning Point, he played Shirley MacLaine’s patient husband. In Steel Magnolias, he was Sally Field’s husband. In “Contact,” he turned calculating, playing an opportunist who undercuts Jodie Foster’s quest to reach life beyond Earth. Early in his career he also appeared in Robert Altman’s “MAS*H.” Whatever the part, he brought a dry wit that kept even his sternest characters human.
The family behind the man
His family described a man defined less by his credits than by his character. “We are heartbroken by his loss,” they said, remembering his humor, curiosity, wisdom and generosity. They added that his passions reached far past the soundstage, into imagination, storytelling, service to veterans, the natural world, and helping others discover their own voices. While asking for privacy, the family said they were deeply grateful for the outpouring of affection from his friends and former colleagues.
A river he never stopped loving
Of all his work, one film seemed closest to his heart. In “A River Runs Through It,” Robert Redford’s 1992 adaptation of Norman Maclean’s novella, Skerritt played the stern, loving minister father of two very different sons.
Fittingly, his last Instagram post looked back on that film. In April, the Santa Barbara Flyfishers held a screening and Q&A featuring Skerritt alongside author John Maclean, Columbia Snake River Campaign executive director Kayeloni Scott, and Outlaw Partners CEO Eric Ladd. The talk ranged from the film’s lasting influence to the ongoing fight to protect rivers. Skerritt thanked the hosts and the audience for such a thoughtful evening. According to California Fly Fisher Magazine, he told the crowd he had a real passion for the film and that a project like it can touch you “in your heart and in your soul.”
His devotion was not new. When the film turned 30 in 2022, he called it one of his absolute favourite projects and thanked everyone who helped make it.
“He was our leader”
Tributes from co-stars pointed to the same gentleness his family described. Julia Roberts, who earned her first Oscar nomination playing his daughter in “Steel Magnolias,” shared a still of the two of them and called him a shining light of a gentle man.
Kathy Baker, his “Picket Fences” co-star, said she was heartbroken to lose her darling friend. She credited him with teaching her a great deal over their four seasons together and called him the most gracious, kind scene partner she could have hoped for.
Lauren Holly, who played Deputy Maxine Stewart opposite his sheriff, remembered him as the heart of the cast. “He was our leader,” she wrote, adding that his example made those years a joy. She described a man devoted to two families, the one at home and the one on set, and to the planet itself. Many of her favorite memories, she said, involved helpless fits of laughter. She closed with: “Rest easy my friend. I will think of you often.”
Skerritt spent a career playing the steady presence in the room. By every account, that was no performance.