Tom Skerritt, Top Gun and Alien star, dies at 93: 'He was our leader'

Lauren Holly, who played Deputy Maxine Stewart opposite his sheriff, remembered him as the heart of the cast. “He was our leader,” she wrote, adding that his example made those years a joy. She described a man devoted to two families, the one at home and the one on set, and to the planet itself. Many of her favorite memories, she said, involved helpless fits of laughter. She closed with: “Rest easy my friend. I will think of you often.”