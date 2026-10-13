Tom Cruise’s Digger sinks at box office, threatening $250 million loss for Warner Bros

Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a flamboyant oil tycoon who seems to live in a hermetically sealed bubble of his own importance. The bubble bursts when he learns that his company's drilling in Greenland has done two very bad things at once. It has released a dangerous plume of methane, and it has knocked an ice shelf loose from a glacier. The ice shelf is now drifting toward Europe, where it could set off a tsunami and a catastrophe on a continental scale.