Dance-theatre production will combine different genres including classical and hip hop

Avega Dance Creations is staging its latest dance-theatre production ‘Yatra’. The performance will be staged on August 1 at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, Dubai.

The production will feature short stories talking about some journeys the artists have been on or witnessed; these could be physical, emotional or spiritual.

For ‘Yatra’, talent from different dance genres like Indian classical, contemporary, b-boying, and hip hop will converge on stage.