Veteran Bengali thespian Shaoli Mitra passed away in Kolkata on Sunday evening due to age-related ailments. She was 74.
The daughter of legendary thespians Shambhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra, news of Shaoli’s demise was made public after her cremation, as per her last wishes.
A member of ‘Bahurupi’, the theatre group set up by her parents, she went on to give timeless performances in plays such as Draupadi in “Naathvati Anaathbat” (which she also wrote and directed), ‘Daakghar’ (post office by Rabindranath Tagore), ‘Sitakatha’ and Bitata Bitangso.
A recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2003, Padma Shri in 2009, and Banga Bibhusan in 2012, she acted in a handful of films as well — prominent among them being 'Jukti Takko Aar Gappo' (Reason, Debate, and a Story) by Ritwik Ghatak. She later established Pancham Vaidic, a theatre group focusing on women’s issues.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had a very close association with Shaoli, sent in her condolences on the occasion.