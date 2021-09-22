Theme 8 Image Credit: Supplied

It’s time for the curtains to rise on the ‘Theme 8’ Theatre Festival on September 30.

The festival, produced by Orb Events, will see a line-up of eight-to-12-minute plays. These will compete using the same theme, ‘black and white’, although their genres may vary widely.

The festival opened registrations back in January and closed at the end of March. The registered participants were then given two months to write their scripts and pitch to the organisers, who selected 13 scripts to enter the festival. They picked 8 more scripts to run in a pre-show allowing the plays that did not go through with their pitches a chance to be showcased before the main event and the opportunity to convince the organisers to allow them to stage their production at the festival. (Of these ‘wild cards’, three were chosen for the main day.)

At the festival, the prizes up for grabs are the best play and best collaboration.

The pre-festival show is called the ‘Black Box’ and will be staged at the Kilachand hall at Mall of the Emirates on September 30; the main festival which consists of the main stage shows and finale on October 1 and 2 will play out at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates.

Don’t miss it!