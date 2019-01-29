First, there’s the plot: Young man Siegmund finds himself at the home of Hunding and his wife, Sieglinde. The newcomer and woman secretly fall in love, and Hunding discovers an old grudge with Siegmund. After the revelation, the two men decide to fight the following morning as honour dictates, but Hunding finds himself drugged by his wife. Meanwhile, Siegmund recovers an old sword that his father had spoken to him about and the new lovers discover their feelings are taboo: they are brother and sister. This Gordian knot is further complicated by the designs of deities including the chief lord Wotan. Eventually, love, compassion and duty lead to the death of a hero and the banishment of a trusted soldier.