The fourth edition of the Short+Sweet Festival will run over the weekend at The Arts Centre in NYU Abu Dhabi. Here are a few important numbers.
Twelve: number of plays on offer. Ten: duration of each skit. Five: days from now at The Black Box the fest will commence. Two: ways to win the competition; Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice. One: the first all-Emirati production will feature in this line-up.
In the Judge’s Choice, the following categories are up for grabs: Best Male and Female Actors, Runner-up Best Actor and Female Actor, Best New Talent, Best Script, Best Director, Best Independent Theater Company and Best Overall Production.
The People’s Choice is decided by the audience via voting slips; a winner and runner-up will be chosen.
Judges include actor, director and Academy Award-nominated producer Leo Wong; founder of Blue Fever and Voices of Harmony Laura Roberts; Writer and Filmmaker Faisal Al Jadir; and Executive Artistic Director at The Arts Centre Bill Bragin.
Abu Dhabi Festival Director of the 2019 Abu Dhabi edition Zakaia says: “Short+Sweet provides a wonderful opportunity for people to give writing, directing or acting a go... whether you’re an experienced theatre practitioner or new to the world of theatre.”
This is your ticket to see local talent shine. The festival will run from January 25-26 at 7.30pm. Admission begins at Dh50.