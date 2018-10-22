Louvre Abu Dhabi will present a new multisensory performance called On the roads of Arabia on November 8, 9 and 10.

The 75-minute ticketed show is inspired by the Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia exhibition, which will be showing from November 8 to February 16.

On the roads of Arabia will come to life as 80 artists from the Arab world join forces, combining music, dance and poetry from the Arabian Peninsula, Africa, the Mediterranean, India, Indonesia and China.

Simultaneously, there will be a calligraphic performance Tunisia’s Koom, also known as Mohammed Koumenji.

Artists include Faisal Al Labban and the Ensemble Al Bahhara of Jeddah, Farida Mohamed Ali from Iraq, Ramadan Aly Hassan Youssef from Egypt, Ensemble Rhoum El Bakkali from Morocco, Zewditou Yohannes Ensemble from Ethiopia, Ghewar Khan Manghanyar from India, Lingling Yu from China, Ratoh Jaroh from Indonesia and Al Ayyala Dance Troup from the UAE.

Tickets to see On the roads of Arabia are Dh150.