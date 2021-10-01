Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image Credit: AP

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have announced that they’ve joined the production team behind Broadway comedy ‘Chicken And Biscuits’.

Priyanka wrote about her new venture on Instagram.

“I’ve been an avid admirer of Broadway for as long as I can remember, and the magic that you can only get from a live production has excited me all my life,” the ‘White Tiger’ actress wrote. “To be part of the “back of house” of a production like this is a dream come true, and the cherry on top for me is being able to do this with my husband. Nick Jonas has been heavily involved in Broadway since he was 7 (it kick started his career), so following his lead on this has been an amazing experience.”

The Indian star’s post also featured pictures of Nick meeting the cast of the show.

“Broadway has always had a special place in my heart,” Nick said in a statement, Deadline reported. “It helped launch my career. And after the last year and a half, Broadway is exactly what we need in this world. This play highlights the importance of love, laughter, and family. It’s got energy, it’s got style, and it’s got heart — the kind of vibe that is so unique to live theatre.”

According to the ‘Chicken And Biscuits’ website, the show is about sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, who “are burying their father — but it’s the non-stop family drama that might be the death of them.”