Image Credit: Supplied

A theatrical production aimed at raising Parkinson’s Disease (PD) awareness in the UAE called ‘Still Dancing — A True Story of a Parkinson’s Hero’ will be performed at The Junction in Dubai on April 11 on World Parkinson’s Day. The play will then open to the public for three shows on April 12 and 13.

Based on the true story, ‘Still Dancing’ is the only initiative of its kind in the Middle East to give voice to this condition. Weaving together music, dance and theatre the production will tell the story of a family coming to terms with the disease.

“I lost my father to Parkinson’s in 2009. Back then I knew very little about the disease and didn’t know how to help him. A decade later I am better equipped with practical experience and specialised training to help people with Parkinson’s,” said Vonita Singh, a movement coach and founder of Movement Mantra. “Through ‘Still Dancing’, we want to give people with PD and their families a message of hope. It is also our wish that through this thought-provoking production, more people will become aware of the disease and take action to help the cause.”

The play will feature a cast and crew of 20 members, selected from an open public audition in February this year. Consisting of theatre professionals and enthusiasts from different backgrounds, the cast is united by their passion to campaign for a social cause, making this production a true community theatre project.

“Watching Movement Mantra spread the message of positivity and hope in the PD community in Dubai is an eye opener. To be a part of Parkinson’s month and to help in spreading awareness on the condition through the medium of the Theatre is both an honour and a privilege,” said writer and director Sanjeev Dixit, the founder of Third Half Theatre.

Celebrated Kathak dancer and artistic director of Gurukul, Pali Chandra, will choreograph the dance segments of the play, which will be executed by young dancers from her ensemble. The project is also supported by Brooklyn based Dance for PD, the non-for-profit initiative that promotes the effectiveness and benefits of dance for Parkinson’s.