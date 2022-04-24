This May, two contemporary Hindi plays are coming to Dubai under the banner of ‘Naatak’ 22’.
The first, ‘Waiting for Naseer’, is a comedic tale about chasing success and all the things that happen along the way. In the show, written by Sapan Saran, two actors are waiting outside a theatre to meet the icon Naseeruddin Shah when they get talking. The resulting drama - they are each vyving for the title of Shah's biggest fan - makes for comic relief as they dive into their own reel of life to convince the other of their superiority.
The second production, ‘Bali aur Shambhu’, is written by Kashmiri actor and playwright Manav Kaul, whose credits include the Netflix movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and series ‘Fame Game'. In this play, set in an old age home, two residents who are poles apart bicker and bond, crafting a hilarious tale of friendship.
Both plays have been directed by Huda Bhaldar.
The Dawn theatre productions, in association with The Hive and Orb Events, will play out on May 15, at Oud Maitha Theatre, Zabeel Ladies Club.
Don’t miss it.
Tickets to see ‘Waiting for Naseer’ at 3pm and ‘Bali aur Shambhu’ at 7pm at Oud Maitha Theatre, Zabeel Ladies Club start at Dh60.