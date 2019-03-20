Corden hosted 2016’s Tony Awards, which drew the largest audience in 15 years

James Corden performs at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

‘The Late Late Show’s’ James Corden will hit the stage again for the 73rd Tony Awards show this summer.

On Tuesday, CBS announced that Corden will host this year’s ceremony from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It’ll be the second time the English comedian has handled the gig.

Corden hosted 2016’s Tony Awards, which drew the largest audience in 15 years and won an Emmy for outstanding special class program.

In 2012, he won a Tony himself for his lead performance in ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards,” Corden said in a press release. “The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night.”

“James is the ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theatre,” said CBS’ Jack Sussman in the same release, calling Corden “charming” and “fearless on stage.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss will return as executive producers, with Weiss serving as director for the 20th consecutive year. Ben Winston will produce.