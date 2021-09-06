Critically acclaimed show will be staged for the first time in Dubai

Burn The Floor Image Credit: Supplied

World-renowned dancing show ‘Burn The Floor’ will be making its way to the Global Village main stage on March 2022.

Being staged for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, the high-voltage theatrical dance experience explodes with intricate choreography, pounding music and gravity-defying moves.

Since 1997, ‘Burn The Floor’ has performed in more than 25 countries, giving a new spin on traditional dances such as the Viennese Waltz and Foxtrot. The production has headlined Broadway in New York and London’s West End in London, embodying the passion of the Tango and Paso Doble, along with the dance forms of Cha Cha, the Samba, Rumba and Jive.

The show has also featured several alumni of various international versions of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’.

“We are delighted that ‘Burn The Floor’ is joining our entertainment line-up for the new season. For 20 years, this production has lit up stages around the world. The show has revolutionised ballroom dancing and thrilled audiences in over 130 cities worldwide,” Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said in a statement.

Harley Medcalf, founder and producer of ‘Burn The Floor’ also spoke about bringing the show to this region. “We have performed around the world, 27 counties to date, and never in the Middle East. So, we are really challenged and excited with this opportunity,” Medcalf said.

“It’s always inspiring for us to visit a new part of the world and bring our unique show to a fresh audience so the entire company is counting the days. Dance is an international language, and our shared belief that creativity and entertainment unites people from across the globe makes Global Village the perfect destination for our Middle East debut,” Medcalf added.