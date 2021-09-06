It’s not often you get to see four brilliant plays all condensed into one evening, but that what’s homegrown troupe EnAct is promising UAE theatre-goers this September.
On September 17 and 18, the storytellers are bringing ‘Chaturang’, which will showcase four adaptations of world-famous short plays to The Junction.
This show is under the patronage of Suhail Muhammad Al Zarooni.
The productions are:
Anton Chekov’s ‘The Proposal’, adapted as ‘Prastaav’. Set in a village in Haryana, a marriage proposal between two neighbours lead to unexpected reactions and meaningless arguments. Adapted by Mahua Chauhan and directed by Soni Chhabra, the play highlights love and hate relationships between old neighbours.
O Henry’s short story ‘While the Auto Waits’ has been adapted into ‘Gaadi Taiyar Hai’ and relocatedto 1950s Calcutta (India), where two strangers meet in a park and their conversation reveals human behaviour, dreams, aspirations, expectation versus realities. It explores identities, highlights social stratification and the difference between the haves and the have-nots. This comedic play is adapted and directed by Rashmi Kotriwala.
George Bernard Shaw’s ‘Pygmalion’ has been adapted into ‘Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi’, which depicts the transformation of a flower-girl into a lady of high society. Adapted and directed by Dr Tabassum Inamdar.
Saadat Hasan Manto’s hilarious play ‘Beemar’ deals with how unsolicited advice from well-meaning friends during ill health can be counter-productive. One of the lesser-known works of Manto, this is a slice-of-life play where the writer uses satire as means to hold a mirror for the society. Directed by Rashmi Kotriwala.
Tickets to see 'Chaturang', on September 17th and 18th at 3.30pm and 8pm both days, are Dh100. Early bird and group discounts are available.