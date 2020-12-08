Get ready to feel the cheer with the 'Jingle Bell Rock – Christmas in Dubai' concert on December 18, when international performers will belt out the most loved musical numbers in the world.
The production that will run at Sheikh Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre features West End sensation The Barricade Boys from the world’s longest running musical, ‘Les Misérables’, and Kerry Ellis, best known for her leading and award-winning role in ‘Wicked’. They will be joined on stage by the Jingle Bell Christmas Orchestra made up of the best local and international musicians as well as Dubai Performing Arts Academy’s talented children's choir.
What’s on the musical menu? Hits such as 'All I Want for Christmas', 'Twelve Days of Christmas' and of course 'Jingle Bell Rock'.
Liz Koops, CEO of Broadway Entertainment Group, says: “Jingle Bell Rock is a hand-picked collection of talented star singers and musicians, who will take you on a festive journey and get you into the spirit of the Christmas holidays.”
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to see ‘Jingle Bell Rock – Christmas in Dubai’ on December 18 at 3pm or 8pm start at Dh175.