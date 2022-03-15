Prepare to unwind as the Dubai Comedy Festival returns to the UAE with their brand of infectious humour starting May 12, across 11 days.
While the names of this year's performers have yet to be announced, in the past, comedians Maz Jobrani, NEMR, Eddie Griffin, Mina Liccione, Vir Das, Gad Elmaleh and Ali Al Sayed have all performed. Last year, the event took over the city by garnering a footfall of more than 8,500.
“After mapping two seasons of massive hits, we are thrilled to welcome Dubai Comedy Festival once again. The festival has continually set the benchmark in the region for offering a stage to some of the best regional as well as global talent bringing a diverse mix of communities together. We look forward to seeing a full house as Dubai being one of the first cities to resume events to full capacity with the safety of all still being a priority, and being the international hub for comedy and entertainment,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in a statement.
Produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and DXB Live and presented by Dubai Calendar, the Dubai Comedy Festival will take place across multiple hotspots, including the Coca-Cola Arena, The Agenda, The Theater MOE, and more.
As well as providing a platform for the world’s best in comedy, Dubai Comedy Festival will also present local and regional talents an opportunity to showcase their skills while transcending all cultures, backgrounds, and ages, as good comedy should.
Watch this space for updates.