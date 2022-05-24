Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a party as Disney on Ice presents ‘Mickey and Friends’ as they skate into Abu Dhabi from October 12 to 16 at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi.
Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc, watch as Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.
Using Mickey’s ‘Mouse Pad,’ show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.
Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.
Show times vary on different days, with a few morning at matinee performances as well over the weekend.
Tickets are now on sale, with an early bird special until July 1 that gives everyone a 10 per cent discount on silver, gold and platinum seats. Tickets start at Dh84.