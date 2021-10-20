Put on your thinking caps and get ready for a killer affair as ‘Dial M for Murder’ returns to the UAE with a two-night performance at Dubai Opera.
The iconic story, which gained fame following Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film starring Grace Kelly, will be staged on November 22 and 23 in Dubai. Written by the British playwright Frederick Knott, the story originally was a British TV crime drama that aired as part of Sunday Night Theatre series in 1952.
The maverick Hollywood filmmaker was inspired by the performance and decided to make a movie on the subject two years later.
The story revolves around the charismatic Tony Wendice, a former tennis pro who gave up his sporting career for his wife, a wealthy socialite. When he finds out that she’s been unfaithful, he begins plotting his revenge and comes up with the perfect crime.
Tom Chambers, the star of TV shows such as ‘Holby City’ and ‘Casualty’, plays Tony Wendice in the Dubai stage performance. He is joined by actress and singer Diana Vickers, as well as Christopher Harper, best known for playing Nathan Curtis in the long-running soap opera ‘Coronation Street’.
Tickets for the show are now on sale on the Dubai Opera website and start at Dh200. However, students over the age of 12 and teachers can witness this production for Dh50 on day two of the performance during the 2pm matinee show. One chaperone per 10 students can attend without cost.