British comedian Jack Dee will return to the UAE stage after six years to bring a night of laughs to Dubai Opera.
Organised by GME Events, in conjunction with the Dubai Shopping Festival, the UK comedian will perform in the city on January 19 as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ international tour.
Star of TV sitcoms ‘Bad Move’, ‘Lead Balloon’ and ‘Josh,’ Dee also hosts the UK’s BBC Radio 4 show ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’. He also presents some of the UK’s top comedy TV shows such as ‘Live At The Apollo’ and ITV’s ‘Saturday Night’.
“In these difficult and uncertain times, people need hope — a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in,” Dee said in a statement.
Tickets are now available through the Dubai Opera website, priced from Dh195.