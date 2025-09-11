By contrast, The Kashmir Files earned over Rs790 million in its first six days. Still, The Bengal Files has already matched the three-week total of The Tashkent Files and is close to surpassing the lifetime domestic collection of Agnihotri’s last release, The Vaccine War (2023), which stood at Rs100 million.

The petitioner argued that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had failed to respond to his RTI query about the portrayal. However, CBFC’s counsel pointed out that no timely appeal was filed and the film had already been released nationwide, making the plea infructuous. The court advised him to pursue remedies under the RTI Act.

Adding to its box office struggles, the film also faced a legal challenge. Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition filed by Santanu Mukherjee, grandson of freedom fighter Gopal Chandra Mukherjee. He alleged the movie depicted his grandfather in a derogatory light, referring to him as “Patha” (goat) and wrongly linking him to the violence of August 16, 1946, known as the Great Calcutta Killings.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.