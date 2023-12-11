South African comedic Trevor Noah is bringing his trademark wit, satire, and side-splitting anecdotes to the Etihad Arena — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 28 February 2024.
During his ‘Off the Record’ tour to Dubai in October this year, Noah charmed audiences with his observational comedy and deadpan delivery during the sold-out show. Now, he’s back on popular demand.
Known for his multifaceted talent as a comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and former host of ‘The Daily Show,’ Noah has received numerous accolades throughout his career. From winning a Primetime Emmy Award to being recognised by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018, Noah’s impact on global comedy is undeniable.
Noah’s unique ability to blend sharp social commentary with side-splitting humour has earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide. Born in Johannesburg, Noah began his career in South Africa and has since become a global sensation, captivating audiences with his hilarious storytelling and keen observations on life.
Presales for tickets to Noah’s performance will be available from Dec. 11, followed by the general sales on Dec. 12, available exclusively through www.livenation.me.