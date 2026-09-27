“I said, pass. I can't do it,” he said. “I've literally crawled through every gutter in New York. I've slept in every alleyway. I have paid my dues, and I know this is it. I will never have this opportunity again. I don't know if you believe in destiny, but I think in some cases, it happens.”

“I said, 'Is this Your plan to, like, torture me? To this-and-that to test me? All right, I've come this far, I refuse to break.' And I went back in and I finished the last few pages of 'Rocky.' I really felt as though something guided my hand, because I've never been able to do it since. So, that's why I have to give credence to some sort of divine guidance.”

“It’s come at a terrible price,” he admitted, adding, “If I could do it over again, I would say, ‘Let someone else carry the banner and don’t do your own stunts.’ I don’t know what it was about hurting myself all the time.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.