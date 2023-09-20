K-pop singer-actor IU donated 300 million won (Dh830,587) to marginalised groups in medical and welfare services on Monday to commemorate the 15th anniversary of her debut, her agency Edam Entertainment said.
The 30-year-old singer has donated 100 million won (Dh276,795) each to Asan Medical Center, the Korea National Association of Child Welfare, and the Seoul Metropolitan Children's Hospital, according to her agency.
Honouring her fans, she made the donation under the name of "IUaena," which combines IU's stage name and the name of her fanbase, Uaena.
"I want to share the love that I received from my fans with those around me, and I believe (this donation) will be the starting point of a small change for someone," she said, according to a Yonhap report.
The money will be used to treat children, adolescents, and female cancer patients in financial difficulties, and to support medical expenses for the vulnerable and those at child welfare facilities, according to the agency.
IU is one of the most popular and successful entertainers in Korea. She has released five studio albums and numerous EPs (extended plays) and singles and has starred in several popular television dramas and films.
Fans appreciated the singer’s generosity, sharing the news on social media.
On September 20, the singer also uploaded Instagram stories thanking Park Seo-joon for sending three coffee trucks to the sets of her upcoming Netflix drama ‘You Have Done Well’.
Referring to his character in the K-drama Dream, in which they were co-stars, she wrote: “Hong Dae Oppa, why are you so generous?”