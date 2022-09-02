South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, who died by suicide at the age of 27 on August 29, got a touching send-off from her former classmates.

Korean media portal Dispatch revealed that Yoo’s friends attended her funeral and were seen smiling through tears and making hearts with their hands for her.

In the pictures, which have their faces blurred, her friends from Korea National University of Arts can be seen in front of a flower-adorned portrait of the late ‘Big Forest’ star.

“Fly, Princess…,” one of the friends was quoted as saying.

Dispatch reported that the funeral was held in a cheerful way as per Yoo’s last request.

Yoo’s brother had shared the news of her passing through her Instagram account, in accordance with the actress’ final wish.

He wrote: “On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun’s last request, I am sharing this post.”

The post also included a note left by Yoo that apologised to her family and expressed how difficult it was to pursue an acting career.

“I’m not sad at all right now. I feel resolute and calm. I think it’s because I’ve been thinking about this for a while now,” the note read. “I have lived a tremendously happy life that was more than I deserved. So that is plenty enough for me. This is enough. So please live without blaming anyone. I didn’t die. So everyone should live well. I hope that many people come to my funeral and greet faces that they haven’t seen in a long time and check on those going through tough times.”