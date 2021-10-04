South Indian actor Siddharth. Image Credit: IANS

South Indian actor Siddharth is facing flak after sharing a post alluding to cheaters soon after his rumoured ex-girlfriend’s relationship breakdown.

On October 2, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced that they would be separating after four years of marriage.

Social media users were’s pleased with Siddharth’s tweet that read: “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... ‘Cheaters never prosper’. What’s yours?”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Image Credit: Supplied

The ‘Aruvam’ actor and Prabhu reportedly dated in 2013, however they never made their relationship public.

While Siddharth’s post doesn’t name any names, and to the average person it might be an innocuous post, fans of Prabhu and Chaitanya felt it was targeted at the former couple.

“Have you heard of the phrase ‘below the belt’ @Actor_Siddharth? I really wish that your teacher had taught you that. It’s okay though. How long could you have masqueraded as a supposedly progressive person and a #feminist! Forget Samantha, I don’t think anyone should be with you,” one person wrote.

“@Samanthaprabhu2 is a professional who’s having issues in her personal front and requested some privacy — The statement is quite simple and as a mature person it should be easy to respect her privacy but easy wifi availability to few undeserved is a regrettable sad fact,” another social media user posted.

“Gentlemen don’t do this,” another wrote.

Prabhu and Chaitanya reportedly started dating in 2014 and got married in 2017.

“To all our well-wishers, after much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” a joint statement read.