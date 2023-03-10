Veteran Tollywood character actor, Naresh, who is also the half-brother of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, has reportedly tied the knot for the fourth time.
After much family drama, arguments and fighting with his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi (whom he is yet to legally divorce), Naresh has now married Kannada-Telugu film actress, Pavithra Lokesh.
The couple took to Twitter to share the news of their nuptials, seeking blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in their new journey together.
Naresh had three children, one with each of his previous wives. He first marriage with the daughter of senior dance master Srinu, with whom he has a son named Naveen Vijay Krishna.
He then divorced her and married Rekha Supirya, granddaughter of the famous Telugu poet and lyricist Devulaapalli Krishna Shastri, with whom he has a son named Teja.
Later, he divorced her and married Ramya Raghupati, who is 20 years younger than him and a cousin to 'KGF' film director Prashanth Neel and niece of Andhra Pradesh politician Raghuveera Reddy. The couple also has a son together.
Naresh, who is now close to 60, has worked in several films alongside Lokesh.
Naresh is also a politician and social activist, known for his outstanding acting skills.