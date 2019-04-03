The sequel to the acclaimed Tamil political film will take on caste issues

Tamil film ‘Uriyadi 2’ couldn’t have gotten a better release date.

Arriving in theatres before the elections in India, this political drama is directed by techie-turned-filmmaker Vijay Kumar. Kumar’s debut film ‘Uriyadi’ was well-received when it released in 2016.

‘Uriyadi 2’ is not a sequel but a different story made in the same spirit, said Kumar, who once again plays the lead role in part two.

“Like part one, this also dwells on the issues of caste, politics and revenge,” he said.

Shouldering two responsibilities — that of the lead actor and the director — was not an easy exercise.

“But having written the story, it was easy understanding my role and imbibing the character,” Kumar added.

For ‘Uriyadi’ he turned producer after selling his family property and dipping into his savings. Tamil actor Surya joined hands with him as co-producer for ‘Uriyadi 2.’

“Surya sir gave me freedom to choose my technicians,” said this self-taught filmmaker.

‘Uriyadi 2’ is about a group of young people who take on the system.

Kumar plays Lenin Vijay, a young man in search of a job. His friends Saravanan and Palanisamy are played by Abbas and Sudhakar. Vismaya makes her Tamil cinema debut playing the role of a doctor. Shankar Das, Durai Ramesh and Anand Raj play the villains in the story.

Abbas, who has also co-directed the film, added that while part one was set in the 90s, part two reflects the current political scenario in India.

Kumar said that his film will prod viewers to ponder over the issues and politics of today. Shot in Tenkasi, ‘Uriyadi 2’ promises an impactful and intense story.

