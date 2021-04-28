Telugu star Allu Arjun is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19.
The actor confirmed the news on social media, adding that he had isolated himself and was following all protocols.
“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols,” Arjun wrote. “I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”
Arjun grabbed headlines earlier this week after Salman Khan personally thanked him after he recreated his hit track for his upcoming film ‘Radhe’. ‘Seeti Maar’ has already crossed 34 million views on YouTube.
Arjun is the latest celebrity to be hit by the coronavirus, with virus spreading like wildfire through the entertainment industry. Bollywood and the TV industry has also been affected with A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood and others having battled the virus.
This week, the Kannada film industry lost notable film producer Ramu to COVID-19. Earlier, music composer Shravan Rathod died from COVID-19 complications. He was 66.
The COVID-19 death toll in India has crossed 200,000.