Veteran Telugu actor Chandramohan, who recently celebrated his 76th birthday, slammed rumours about his health deteriorating rapidly. The actor has released a video urging his fans not to pay attention to false reports claiming that he intends to retire due to his failing health.
“My heartfelt thanks to everyone who wished me on my birthday. I am forever indebted to your affection. Of late, there are rumours about my health. Don’t believe them as I am healthy and fine. I am blessed to have your love and will cherish it,” said Chandramohan in that video.
In the last few days, regional reports claiming Chandramohan was unwell were doing the rounds.
Chandramohan is one of Telugu cinema’s long-enduring icons and his career has spanned for over five decades. He has featured in hits including ‘Seetamalakshmi’, ‘Rendu Rella Aaru’, ‘Ram Robert Rahim’ and ‘Radha Kalyanam’. He has also acted in Tamil films.