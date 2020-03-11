Sibiraj dons the khaki in this film about child trafficking, directed by U. Anburasan

A newborn baby goes missing from a hospital. It’s a headline that will leave people shocked. While most of us will forget the report and go back to our lives, Walter writer-director U Anburasan found it hard to get it off his mind.

“This affected me so much that I wanted to make a film on this,” said Anburasan.

Five years and 11 drafts later, he is now ready with his first Tamil film.

Sibiraj plays the title role of an IPS officer Walter, who heads an investigation into child trafficking. While delving into research for the film, Anburasan stumbled upon facts that he describes as shocking.

He clarified that this film is not connected in any way with Sathyaraj’s (Sibiraj’s father) film, Walter Vetrivel. For the role, Sibiraj trained for six months with members of the police force. Interestingly, Walter is produced by Prabhu Thilak — son of IPS officer Thilakavathi.

Shirin Kanchwala is paired opposite Sibiraj. She plays an IT professional. “When Anbu narrated me the script, it was a feeling of mixed emotions,” said Kanchwala, who made his Tamil debut with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. “The story excited me with its twists and turns. It was also shocking as it involved some real-life issues indeed.”

She continued, “Despite the film being an intense thriller, director Anbu has crafted the tale with prominence for romance as well. My role is a substantial one.”