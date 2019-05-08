Debutant director Kaaleeshwaran’s film cautions us on the hazards of today’s technology

“Every time you receive a [WhatsApp] forward, often without even going through it, we immediately share it,” said debutant director Kalees, former assistant of Selvaraghavan.

An avid follower of the latest in technology, this MCA holder found the spark for his story from daily life.

Technology comes with its disadvantages and how a simple act by the users of smart phones can result in a wrong is explored in ‘Kee’.

“Many parents today leave their smart phones with their little children and this can have its repercussions on our lives,” said director Kalees.

“There is a psychological treatment to the story on how to avert unfortunate incidents due to our obsession with the social media.”

Jiiva plays Siddharth, a college student known for his hacking skills.

Nikki Galrani romances Jiiva onscreen. She is Siddharth’s college mate. Anaika Soti plays a press reporter.

Malayalam actor Govind Padmasoorya makes his Tamil cinema debut in the role of the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Suhasini and RJ Balaji.

Vishal Chandrasekar has composed music. Abhinandan Ramanjuam is the DOP.

“After watching ‘Kee’ viewers will ponder a while before they press a key to share a message or like something online,” added Kalees.