What are the dreams of an eight-year-old boy?
‘Bansuri’ follows a little boy and his dreams. Hari Viswanath, who opened his career with Tamil film ‘Radiopetti’, returns with his sophomore film. ‘Radiopetti’ won the audience award at Busan International Film Festival in 2015.
‘Bansuri’ features Anurag Kashyap, Rituparna Sengupta and Ankan Mallick in the lead roles.
The supporting cast includes Upendra Limaye, Masood Akhtar, Danish Hussain and Meher Mistry. Polish Cinematographer Grzegorz Hartfiel cranks the camera. Debojyoti Mishra has scored the music.