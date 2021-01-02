South Indian star Dhanush took home the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) 2020 accolade for Best Actor in the Tamil film ‘Asuran’.
Other big winners of the South industry awards saw veterans such as Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ajith Kumar and Shivrajkimar take home top honours.
Aside from Dhanush’s big win from the Tamil industry, Best Actress was awarded to Jyotika for ‘Raatchasi’, while Best Director was awarded to R Parthiban for ‘Oththa Seruppu Size 7’. The Best Film was won by ‘To Let’, while Ajith Kumar won ‘Most Versatile Actor’.
In the Malayalam industry, Best Actor was awarded to Suraj Venjaramoodu for ‘Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25’, while Best Actress was taken home by Paravathy for her smashing turn in ‘Uyare’, which also won Best Film. Best Director came as no surprise with Madhu C Narayanan taking top honours for ‘Kumbalangi Nights’.
Meanwhile, veteran star Mohanlal took home the Most Versatile Actor honour.
In the Kannada film industry, Best Actor was taken home by Rakshit Shetty for ‘Avane Srinamnnarayana’, while Best Actress was won by Tanya Hope for ‘Yajamana’. ‘Premier Padmini’s Ramesh Indira won Best Director, while Best Film was taken by ‘Mookajjiya Kanasugalu’. Shivrajkumar won Most Versatile Actor.
Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty meanwhile the Best Actor 2020 for the film ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’, while Rashmikka Mandanna bagged the Best Actress award for her role in the film ‘Dear Comrade’. The Best Film was awarded to the film ‘Jersey’, while Best Director award was given to Sujeet for the film ‘Saaho’. Telugu industry’s Most Versatile Actor award was given to Nagarjuna Akkineni.
According to a report in Jagran, the awards ceremony will be held on February 20 in Mumbai.