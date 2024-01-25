Chennai: South Indian music legend Ilaiyaraaja's daughter, playback singer Bhavatharini, died of liver cancer on Thursday, January 25. She was 47.
According to reports, Bhavatharini had travelled to Sri Lanka seeking treatment but succumbed to the illness around 5 pm on January 25.
Her mortal remains will be brought to Chennai tomorrow, January 26, where a final farewell will be held. Bhavatharini is survived by her husband.
Bhavatharini debuted as a singer in 1995 with 'Masthana Masthana' in the Prabhudeva-starrer 'Raasaiyya.' She won the national award in 2001 for her rendition of 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu' in the film Bharathi (2000) under Ilaiyaraaja's music direction.
In addition to her singing career, she ventured into music composition, starting with Mitr, My Friend in 2002, directed by Revathi. Her last film as a music director was the 2019 Tamil film Mayanadhi.