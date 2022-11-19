South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a letter of gratitude for the overwhelming response of the audience to her action thriller ‘Yashoda’.
Taking to her Twitter handle, the ‘O Antava’ actor dropped a thank you note.
The post read, “Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine.”
She also thanked the team of ‘Yashoda’.
“And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project,” Samantha added.
In the movie, Samantha enrols in Eva, a company that’s helping people fulfil their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges and she unfolds the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage.
With ‘Yashoda’, Samantha has collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for ‘The Family Man’. Recently the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.