Mamta Mohandas. Image Credit: Courtesy of 7 Media

South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas’ Malayalam music single ‘Thedal’, shot extensively in Dubai in March, is garnering a lot of love among her fans and colleagues.

The video — shot in locations including The Paramount Tower & Hotel Residences, Palazzo Versace at Al Jaddaf, Barsha and areas near Zabeel Park — chronicles the courtship and break-up of a couple. Mohandas shot for three days for the video.

Mohandas plays a career-driven professional who choose to move to Los Angeles from the UAE, leaving behind her adoring boyfriend (Arjun Raman). The single, produced by Mini Sarma of 7 Media, is sung by Mohandas and Sachin Warrier. The video has been shared online by her colleagues including Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas. Since its release four days ago, her single has racked up 122,506 views on YouTube.

“I recorded the song and my team thought I will be too busy to feature in the video or that I would charge a bomb. But I turned around and said that I am going to take complete ownership of this,” Mohandas said in an interview this March. “I did not want my voice and have somebody else say my lines in the video. This was my single and I thought it was the right opportunity to take ownership of it… From my heart, I am a singer. I used to be all about music before I entered films. I didn’t know the difference between a producer and a director back in the day, but I knew all about songs. I used to spend my free time writing songs and printing out lyrics.”

The crew, sourced from this region, had taken all precautions to be safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, said its producer Sarma.

“We kept our crew during the filming minimal. It was just 25 people who are based in the UAE itself and there was no foreign crew who worked on our music video. Our filming was very smooth and swift. There was no crowd in any of our shots,” said Sarma in a separate interview.

Mohandas, who grew up in Bahrain and is a proud cancer warrior, has fond memories of working in this region.