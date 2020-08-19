Actor Jayaram has undergone a transformation like never before for upcoming Sanskrit film ‘Namo.’
Losing around 22kg and tonsuring his head, Jayaram plays the pivotal role of Kuchelan (Sudama) in this mythological story directed by Vijeesh Mani.
‘Namo’, made in Sanskrit, explores the life of Kuchelan and his friendship with Lord Krishna. The supporting cast includes Abhijeet as Lord Krishna and Anjali Nair playing Kuchelan’s wife.
“While there are several films on Lord Krishna, Kuchelan’s story has never been told in detail. Despite struggling with poverty, why did Kuchelan not approach his childhood friend Lord Krishna for help? What then prompted him later to meet Krishna? ‘Namo’ comes with a message,’ said Mani who has also produced the film.