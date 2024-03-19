Thiruvananthapuram: Popular South Indian actress Arundhathi Nair was involved in a serious bike accident on March 14.
According to reports, Arundhathi was riding with her brother on a bike when the accident occurred on the Kovalam bypass. She was returning home from a YouTube channel interview.
Her sister, Arathy Nair, confirmed the news and revealed that Arundhathi is currently in critical condition and on ventilator support at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Arathy Nair took to Instagram to verify the accident and her sister's critical condition.
In a statement shared on Instagram, she wrote, "We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's media. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair was involved in an accident three days ago. She is critically injured and fighting for her life while on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum."
The caption accompanying the statement reads, "We need your prayers and support for her speedy recovery."
Arundhathi began her acting career in 2014 with the film 'Ponge Ezhu Manohara.' She achieved widespread recognition in Tamil movie following her role in the film 'Saithan'. She has since appeared in several films, including 'Ottakoru Kamukan' (2018) alongside Shine Tom Chacko and her most recent project, 'Aayiram Porkaasukal' (released in 2023).